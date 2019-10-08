Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to announce sales of $581.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.50 million and the lowest is $563.75 million. Century Communities posted sales of $561.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

NYSE CCS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 394,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $930.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.22. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

In related news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

