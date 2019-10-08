Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.10.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.02. 1,536,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,936. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a PE ratio of 45.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.73 per share, with a total value of C$117,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$314,958.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

