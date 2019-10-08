Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

CLNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLNXF remained flat at $$41.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.