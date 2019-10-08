CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,900 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,035 shares of company stock worth $50,951. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 142.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

