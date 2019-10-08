Caspian Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $2.60 million and $159,467.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

