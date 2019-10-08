Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

About Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

