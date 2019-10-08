carVertical Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $59,178.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

