Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.09

Shares of Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.25. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 369,220 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Carsales.Com’s payout ratio is presently 131.81%.

In related news, insider Cameron McIntyre 66,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

