Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Career Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 419,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,415. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Career Education has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,030.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $325,574.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,395.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,711 shares of company stock worth $4,457,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Career Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Career Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Career Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Career Education by 154.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 188,785 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

