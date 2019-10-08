Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,747.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $318,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $412,994. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 128.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

