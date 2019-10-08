Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,403,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

