Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,589 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.27.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.87. 1,609,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,197. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.42 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

