Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,854,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,380,078. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.