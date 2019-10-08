Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,675 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 79.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,544 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 217.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $59,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,325. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

