Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $3.01, 1,186,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 314,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $3.50 to $12.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.