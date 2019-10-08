Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Canon stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,626. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canon has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.2% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 105,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 4.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 406,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,564,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,802,000 after buying an additional 103,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

