California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce $647.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $652.00 million and the lowest is $643.40 million. California Resources reported sales of $828.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,262. The company has a market capitalization of $422.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. California Resources has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in California Resources by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in California Resources by 54.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,031 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.