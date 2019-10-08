Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CALM. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 313,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,795. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 374.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

