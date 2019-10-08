Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CALM. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.
NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 313,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,795. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 374.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.