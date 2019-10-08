Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after buying an additional 776,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after buying an additional 344,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 331,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 303,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 313,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

