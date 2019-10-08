Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

CSTE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 65,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,556. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $403,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $2,154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 161.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 148,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

