Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.98. Caci International reported earnings of $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.18.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.41. 95,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,745. Caci International has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $205.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,288.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,890,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,454,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

