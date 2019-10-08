Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $82.40 million and approximately $4,585.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coindeal, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00674046 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002332 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptohub, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coindeal, OKEx, Poloniex, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

