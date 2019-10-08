Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $58.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 402,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

