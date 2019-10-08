Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,441. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 225,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.