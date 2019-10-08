Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Target Price at GBX 263.16

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 263.16 ($3.44).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tullow Oil to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 252 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 326.60 ($4.27) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of LON:TLW traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.68). 7,958,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.37. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.50 ($3.47). The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

