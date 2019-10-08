Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $57.67

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

Several analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 555,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Magna International’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

