Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 337.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,352. Digi International has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $382.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

