Brokerages Set Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) PT at $29.73

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $529,972.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Colfax by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 338,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Colfax by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,985,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colfax by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 835,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

