Brokerages Set AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $6.25

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 429,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. AXT has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AXT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXT by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AXT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

