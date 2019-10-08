Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Sonoco Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 653,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after purchasing an additional 460,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 867,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

