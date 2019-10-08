Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $17.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $18.20 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $68.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.45 million to $69.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $71.67 million to $81.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 124,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $208.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.