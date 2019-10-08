Brokerages Expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.63). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

In other news, Director Albert Cha acquired 61,280 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,090,171.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 147,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,803. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 284,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,875. The company has a market cap of $200.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

