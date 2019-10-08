Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Endo International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,114. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

