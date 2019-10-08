Brokerages Expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.08. 2,199,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

