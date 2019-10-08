Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Announce $0.63 EPS

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 2,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,652. The stock has a market cap of $422.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CNB Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNB Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

