Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.68. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cross Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.02.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

ARW traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.33. 917,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.36.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

