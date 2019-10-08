Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to report $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $108.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $108.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUFN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $672,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $20,773,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $9,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.04.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

