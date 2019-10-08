Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to report $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $108.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $108.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUFN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $672,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $20,773,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $9,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.