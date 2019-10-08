Brokerages Anticipate Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 23.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3,134.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 49,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

