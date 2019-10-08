Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

In related news, Director Martin L. Jimmerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 295.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSE TH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 144,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

