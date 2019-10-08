Brokerages Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $143.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $142.10 million. Okta posted sales of $105.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $561.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $563.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $729.15 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $749.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Shares of OKTA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,877. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. Okta has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total transaction of $6,713,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $72,516.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $144,213.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,676 shares of company stock worth $84,764,067 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

