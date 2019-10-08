Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $70.41. 613,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.