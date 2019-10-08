Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $70.41. 613,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

