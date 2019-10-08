Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.46. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. Barclays lowered DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

