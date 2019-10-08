Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.38. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.86.

NYSE:ANET remained flat at $$229.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 438,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,873. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.04.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $2,950,007.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,712.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,810 shares of company stock worth $12,486,100. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 46.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

