Brokerages Anticipate Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. AON reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. AON’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 15,731.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,644,000 after buying an additional 1,058,896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after buying an additional 531,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AON by 21.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,723. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.92.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

