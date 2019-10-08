Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $841.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,008.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. FrontFour Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 2,052,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,450. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $899.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

