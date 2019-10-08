Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $16.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

