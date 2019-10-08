BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. BP comprises about 0.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of BP by 3.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 52,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BP by 64.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of BP by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 188,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

