BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of BOX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a hold rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOX has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 756.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

