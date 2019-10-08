Bottos Price Tops $0.0063 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bottos has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $560,238.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038871 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.05607197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, LBank, Bibox, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

