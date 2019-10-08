BOOM Price Reaches $0.0023 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $50,130.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01024663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 975,167,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,443,725 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

